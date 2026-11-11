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Home / Entertainment / Sunny Deol’s ‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’: Plot, cast, release date and the controversy explained

Sunny Deol’s ‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’: Plot, cast, release date and the controversy explained

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:23 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Sunny Deol returns with 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak', an intense crime thriller where a man's search for justice exposes a disturbing web of medical corruption
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Sunny Deol is set to headline an intense new crime thriller, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, which has already sparked a debate even before reaching theatres. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker M Padmakumar, the film brings together a gripping story of personal loss, unanswered questions and an alleged nexus of corruption within the healthcare system. However, its teaser has drawn objections from the medical fraternity, putting the spotlight on the film's portrayal of doctors and hospital staff.

What is the film about?

The film said to be inspired by true events, follows a man whose life takes a disturbing turn after a personal tragedy. Sunny Deol reportedly plays Soorya Pratap Singh, who sets out to uncover the truth behind a death that gradually leads him towards a disturbing trail of alleged medical malpractice, corruption and buried secrets. As he confronts those he believes are responsible, the story explores the fine line between justice, revenge and the consequences of taking on a powerful system.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir. The original earned attention for its layered investigation and exploration of organ trafficking.

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Who is in the cast?

Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty and Virti Vaghani. The supporting cast also includes the late Pankaj Dheer. M. Padmakumar directs the project, which is presented by Kamal Mukut and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut under the MM Moviez banner.

 

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Why has the film landed in controversy?

The controversy began after the film's teaser was released on October 19. The promotional footage features Sunny's character accusing doctors of prioritising commissions over patient care and shows him physically confronting medical professionals inside a hospital.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) objected to what it considers a sweeping portrayal of corruption in the medical fraternity and the depiction of violence against doctors, nurses and hospital employees. It has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny the film certification, arguing that such scenes could undermine public confidence in healthcare workers and risk normalising attacks on them.

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The issue has also reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where the CBFC assured the court that the concerns raised by a private hospitals' association would be considered before a certification decision. The controversy has therefore put the film's promotional material and eventual certification under scrutiny.

 When and where will it release?

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is scheduled to arrive in cinemas across India on November 20, 2026.

With Sunny Deol taking on a system he believes has failed his family, the film promises an emotionally charged story. Whether its dramatic treatment of a sensitive subject finds favour with audiences remains to be seen.

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