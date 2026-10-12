As the year draws to a close, Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol is all set to surprise his fans with his upcoming film Suryaa.

The action star is gearing up to bring another exciting cinematic experience to the big screen, leaving fans eager to see him back in action.

Advertisement

On Monday, the makers announced the release date of Suryaa. The film will be out on November 20. Sharing the film's motion poster, Sunny on Instagram wrote, "Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH! Presenting SURYAA: Ant se Aarambh tak. IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026.” The film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal, bringing together a compelling ensemble for the crime thriller.

Advertisement

Speaking about the film, producer Kamal Mukut said, “I signed Sunny Deol for two films — Gadar 2 and SURYAA. We began with Gadar 2, and it became history. Motivated by its success, and drawing upon my experience of more than five decades in the industry, I created SURYAA — a story of a common man that will surely touch every life. The film takes the audience through a never-before-seen avatar of Sunny Deol, interestingly woven across three phases of his life journey. This gripping thriller is designed to transport audiences into two different eras." Directed by M. Padmakumar, Suryaa is produced by MM Moviez, with Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut as producers, alongside Kamal Mukut. (ANI)