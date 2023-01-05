Supreme Court verdict: Moviegoers can be prevented by cinema hall owners from carrying outside food items

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said cinema hall management could prohibit outside food and drinks inside the movie theatre. At the same time, the bench reiterated that cinemas had to provide hygienic drinking water for free to moviegoers and also when an infant accompanied a parent, the owners shall not object.
The bench was headed by Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Justice PS Narasimha said, “The basic premise is that cinema has a right to reserve admission. Owners have a right to sell their own food and beverages.” CJI DY Chandrachud added, “A cinema hall is a private property. What goes in is for the owner to decide, subject to statutory rules.” — TMS
