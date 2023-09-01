Sushant Singh to host Savdhaan India’s new season

Star Bharat is all set to launch the new season of its flagship show, Savdhaan India, with the theme Criminal Decoded. Renowned for its gripping real-life crime stories, the show is making a comeback.

Seasoned actor and familiar face in the Indian entertainment industry, Sushant Singh, returns as the host of Savdhaan India. Sushant’s exceptional storytelling skills and authoritative presence have played a pivotal role in making the show not just educational but also empowering, helping viewers stay informed and secure.

Commenting on the upcoming season, host Sushant Singh said, “The crime stories we see in the media can send shivers down your spine. What were once isolated incidents have unfortunately become frequent occurrences in our society. It’s crucial to curb these trends and increase awareness. I’m excited to be a part of the upcoming season of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded.

The upcoming season promises to delve even further into the realm of criminal investigations, offering insights into the criminal mind and help viewers become more aware and informed.

Each episode will be carefully crafted to provide an accurate and sensitive portrayal of real events.

Get ready for the captivating return of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded, exclusively on Star Bharat starting from September 26 at 10.30 pm.