Sushmita Sen has unique presence, says 'Aarya' creator Ram Madhvani

Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani in a throwback picture. Instagram/madhvaniram



IANS

Mumbai, October 30

The creator of thriller drama 'Aarya' season 3, Ram Madhvani, has shared his cherished experience working with Sushmita Sen, highlighting her unique presence and lasting impact both on and off the set.

Talking about his experience of working with Sushmita, Ram shared: “Getting to know and working with Sushmita has been one of my most cherished memories in life. Her star power, energy, and the kind of human being she is are fascinating.”

“She is incredibly gracious and warm not only with the team but also with people outside the set, like the chef or the service staff at a restaurant. She has a unique presence that shifts the energy in a room when she enters,” he said.

The filmmaker further said: “There may be 200 people in a room, but you can tell when Sushmita Sen walks in. I've learned a lot from her about human qualities and how to leave a lasting impression on people you work with or interact with.”

Ram added: “Working with her has been one of my most cherished life memories, and I've observed and learned from her in an almost osmotic way.”

Check out this BTS video from 'Aarya' 3:

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3' will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

