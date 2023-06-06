Sushmita Sen is a ‘fighter’: Charu Asopa; says she called doctor herself after heart attack

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa recently opened up about Sushmita Sen’s heart attack. During an interview with ETimes, TV actress said, “Iske baare mein family mein kisi ko nahi pata tha because I think didi ne kisi ko bataya nahi tha. (No one in the family knew about this because I think she didn’t tell anyone about it). So when it happened, she was in Jaipur and before she could tell anyone, she herself called the doctors. When I got to know this, I called my mother-in-law and asked her about it and she told me that now she (Sushmita) is fine. No one expected it and everyone was shocked.”

Talking further, she added that her 16 months old daughter Ziana shares qualities of Sushmita. “Ziana has many of her qualities. Jitni strong mujhe wo lagti hai, mujhe Ziana bhi utni hi strong lagti hai.” (I find Ziana as strong as Sushmita),” she said.

In March, former Miss Universe revealed that she suffered heart attack during her shoot in Jaipur and underwent angioplasty and stent implant. Sushmita took it to Instagram and wrote:

“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir )

I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’

Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!

This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!

I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat

#duggadugga”

Later, in a live Instagram session, the actress revealed that her heart attack was intensive as 95% of her main artery was clogged.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen wrapped up her shooting for ‘Arya 3.’ Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.