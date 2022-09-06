Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi breakup? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

ANI

New Delhi, September 6

All eyes are on IPL founder Lalit Modi and actor Sushmita Sen ever since the former announced that he is in a relationship with the Miss Universe 1994. Now they are in the limelight for breakup rumours that are surfacing on social media.

Recently, Lalit Modi changed his bio and profile picture on his Instagram handle, which led to speculation of separation from Sushmita.

On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Apart from the announcement of their relationship, he also updated his Insta account. Lalit uploaded the picture with Sushmita as profile photo and also wrote "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," in his bio.

Now, he has removed the picture with Sushmita and her name from his bio.

Soon after the breakup rumours, Netizens started a meme fest on Twitter. Check out some hilarious netizens' reactions.

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together -- son Ruchir and daughter Aliya.

Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

