 Sushmita Sen resumed filming for 'Aarya' season 3 months after heart attack : The Tribune India

Sushmita Sen. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 25

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Tuesday said she has restarted shooting for the third season of her acclaimed web series "Aarya" in Jaipur, almost two months after she suffered a heart attack.

In an Instagram post early March, the 47-year-old actor revealed she underwent angioplasty at a city-based hospital following a "big" heart attack.

Sen, who plays the title role in "Aarya", said the third chapter of the show will present her character in a new action-packed avatar as she takes control as a fearless mother, daughter and woman.

"Aarya stands for strength and her unabashed spirit is now an inevitable part of me. With Aarya, I stepped into a whole new territory and channelled her fearless aura to navigate further into her character.

"Now that we've seen her ace the game, it's time to take things up a notch higher and try something we've never done before... I am excited to dive into this new side of my character, especially with the swords-play that Aarya learns as her personality evolves and she comes more into her own," the former Miss Universe said in a statement.

The show, an official Hindi adaption of the Dutch series "Penoza", follows the journey of Aarya, a woman who finds herself in the world of crime after her husband Tej Sareen (Chadrachud Singh) is murdered.

In the new teaser of "Aarya", shared by Disney+ Hotstar on its official Twitter page, Sen is seen practising for a sword fight. The much awaited season is co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.

Madhvani, the showrunner of the International Emmy-nominated drama, said obstacles are merely opportunities in disguise and Sen has shown how to overcome them with grace and strength.

"As we resume the journey for season 3, our team at Ram Madhvani Films is brimming with excitement and enthusiasm to bring our audience a riveting narrative, power-packed performances, and an unstoppable Aarya, our Sherni, who will leave a lasting impression. We are committed to giving our best, and can't wait to showcase what we have in store for the world," added the co-director.

Sen recently finished dubbing for "Taali", an upcoming web series in which she plays transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

