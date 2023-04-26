Sushmita Sen resumes Aarya Season 3 shooting in Jaipur

On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen resumed the shooting of the third season of Aarya in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She said, “Aarya stands for strength, and her unabashed spirit is now a part of me. With Aarya, I stepped into a whole new territory and channelled her fearless aura to navigate further into her character. With the third chapter in Aarya’s life, the audience will see her in a whole new avatar as she takes control as a fearless mother, daughter, and woman. I am excited for this new side of my character.”
Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on screen and her digital debut. The first season was nominated for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat, among others. The release date of the third season hasn’t been revealed by the makers yet.
