Sushmita Sen shares sweet message for her Taali co-actors

Sushmita Sen thanked all her transgender co-stars of her upcoming web series, Taali. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sushmita shared stills from the series along with a sweet note. The note read, “The power of inclusion! Thank you for including me! My heartfelt gratitude to all the transgender co-actors in Taali for their humanity, love, acceptance and blessings! Thank you #bubli for cooking me the delicious meals. My dearest #Alizeh, for guiding me throughout the performance to #silk #bhavika oh the list is endless! It has been a pleasure to share the screen with you all, you truly are gifted
actors & awesome people!!!#lovethesmiles. Congratulations for #Taali. It’s not enough to believe in a better world, we must help create it. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” On Wednesday, proud mother Sushmita shared with fans that her elder daughter Renee has lent her voice and chanted the Mahamrityunjaya mantra in the web series.
