Sushmita Sen slays ramp walk week after suffering heart attack

ANI

Mumbai, March 11

A week after she suffered a heart attack, actor Sushmita Sen stunned her fans by walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Sushmita turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy and looked stunning in a yellow embellished lehenga.

She wore a yellow-silver heavy worked lehenga that she teamed it up with a net dupatta which is draped beautifully around her body.

She opted for a dewy makeup look and completed her look with green bindi and matching earrings-necklace set.

Sushmita walked the ramp with a flower bouquet and all smiles as she greeted everyone present there with her signature style.

While walking the ramp, she had a fun banter with the audience sitting in front of her.

She even danced on the beats of 'Tu Jhoom' track and how happy she is to be there showed on her face.

During a media interaction, when the actor was asked how is she feeling? To which she, responded, "I am feeling actually better than I look also. Touchwood, it’s been beautiful turnaround time from that moment to today. One thing I know for sure bahut kuchh karane baaki hai (there's a lot to do). I mean that itself is a beautiful feeling and this keeps me going." Last week, the Aarya star shocked everyone by revealing that she had suffered a heart attack.

"Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart,'" she wrote in her post.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again," she added.

A few days later, she went live on Instagram and informed that she had 95 per cent blockage in main artery.

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.

And now Sushmita is gearing up for 'Aarya 3' along with her, Sikander Kher has also kept the audience engaged with his stellar performance.

The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikander playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year.

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut.