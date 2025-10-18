Sushmita to Ibrahim: Celebs bring power, elegance & edge to Elle Beauty Awards 2025

The Elle Beauty Awards 2025 was the most anticipated night in beauty and fashion — and it delivered. With Mumbai abuzz and cameras flashing, Bollywood’s biggest names turned the red carpet into a live showcase of glamour, individuality and bold sartorial choices. From structured suits to dreamy gowns, each outfit made a statement! Sushmita Sen owned the room with her take on modern power dressing. Dressed in a tailored black pantsuit featuring crisp white lapels and subtle pinstripes, she exuded timeless elegance. Accents of diamond added a refined sparkle, completing the look.

Nargis Fakhri stunned in a black corseted gown. The figure-hugging bodice and crystal-encrusted neckline gave the ensemble a modern edge. Rakul Preet Singh opted for understated elegance in a sleek black gown adorned with crystal embellishments. Breaking away from the ordinary in men’s fashion, Ibrahim Ali Khan brought his own twist to the red carpet in a black velvet suit embroidered with sequins.

