Swanand Kirkire and Shekhar Ravjiani come together for their first Independent album collaboration, titled Maati

Acclaimed lyricist, singer, actor and writer Swanand Kirkire is set to collaborate with celebrated musician and composer Shekhar Ravjiani for the first time on an independent music project, Maati. A soulful romantic ballad, with 6 songs brings together Swanand’s evocative lyrics and vocals with Shekhar’s music, creating a track that is rooted in emotion, nostalgia and the beauty of love. Interestingly, Swanand and Shekhar have envisioned each song in the collection as a raindrop, with every track representing a unique drop that comes together to form Maati. Piyarva will be the first Boond (raindrop) from this six-song musical collection to be released.

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The idea of Maati was first born nearly twelve years ago, when Swanand and Shekhar found themselves sitting at a coffee shop after wrapping up work at a studio on a rainy afternoon. What began as a conversation about creating something fresh, intimate and beyond the conventional eventually evolved into the larger musical vision of Maati. Over the years, the songs remained close to both artists, evolving with time and eventually finding its way into an independent musical space. Like an old wine that becomes richer with age, Piyarva has grown into a deeply personal and soulful composition, carrying with it the memories of the day when the idea was first born.

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The romantic ballad brings together Swanand’s poetic sensibility and distinctive vocal expression with Shekhar’s musical expertise. The collaboration marks a special creative coming together for the two artists singing together for the very first time, who have now transformed an idea that lived with them for years into a song ready to reach listeners.

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Reflecting on the journey of Maati, Swanand Kirkire said, “Around twelve years ago, Shekhar and I were sitting at a coffee shop after finishing our work at the studio on a rainy afternoon. There was something about that day - the rain, the conversations and the feeling that perhaps we should create something that was different from what we were doing at the time. We kept talking about making something of our own, something that came purely from the two of us and didn't have any other expectations attached to it. Somewhere in the middle of those conversations, Piyarva was born.

“What makes this song particularly special to me is that it has travelled with us for almost twelve years. There are songs that you write and release immediately, and then there are songs that quietly stay with you, waiting for the right moment. Piyarva was one of those songs. It kept growing, changing and maturing with time, almost like an old wine. And when I listen to it today, I can still feel something of that rainy afternoon when Shekhar and I first imagined it.

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“Working with Shekhar on this has been a very special experience. We have known each other and shared a musical space for a long time, but this is our first independent project together, and that makes it even more meaningful for me. Shekhar brings such a beautiful musical sensitivity to everything he does, and I feel very fortunate that we could finally give this song the life it deserved.

“Piyarva is a romantic song, but for me, it is also a song about time - about how some ideas and emotions don't really disappear. They simply wait until the right moment to return. I am incredibly happy that after all these years, this little idea born over coffee on a rainy afternoon is finally ready to find its way to listeners. I hope its melody, words and emotion immerse people in the same feeling that stayed with us all these years.”

With Piyarva, Swanand Kirkire and Shekhar Ravjiani bring to life a musical idea that has travelled across twelve years, retaining the emotion of its origins while taking on a new identity as an independent single. Piyarva a set of 6 soulful romantic songs were released on August 28 by Shekhar's Garuda Music, marking a new and deeply personal musical chapter for both artists.