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Home / Entertainment / Swara Bhasker hospitalised with Dengue, jokes 'Dengue-fied' on Instagram

Swara Bhasker hospitalised with Dengue, jokes 'Dengue-fied' on Instagram

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:14 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Swara Bhasker
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Actress Swara Bhasker has been diagnosed with dengue and admitted to hospital, sharing the news with characteristic humour on her Instagram Story. "Well, that escalated fast. Dengue-fied and hospitalised!" she wrote, posting a photograph from her hospital bed. She did not share further details about her symptoms or the duration of her hospitalisation.

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Swara's admission comes days after Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor was also hospitalised with dengue following five days of high fever. Avika had continued shooting through her illness, completing a pending project and travelling to Delhi for an advertisement before her diagnosis was confirmed.

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Swara was last seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband Fahad Ahmad.

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