Swara Bhasker hospitalised with Dengue, jokes 'Dengue-fied' on Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker has been diagnosed with dengue and admitted to hospital, sharing the news with characteristic humour on her Instagram Story. "Well, that escalated fast. Dengue-fied and hospitalised!" she wrote, posting a photograph from her hospital bed. She did not share further details about her symptoms or the duration of her hospitalisation.

Advertisement

Swara's admission comes days after Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor was also hospitalised with dengue following five days of high fever. Avika had continued shooting through her illness, completing a pending project and travelling to Delhi for an advertisement before her diagnosis was confirmed.

Advertisement

Swara was last seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband Fahad Ahmad.