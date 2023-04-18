Sylvester Stallone to star in action comedy 'Never Too Old To Die'

ANI
Washington, April 18
Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is all set to star in the upcoming action comedy 'Never Too Old To Die,' Deadline has learned.
The action comedy will be produced by Stallone and Braden Aftergood for Balboa Productions. The plot revolves around a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies that sparks a Cold War hero's personal mission to find the assassin living among them, as per Deadline, a US-based media house.
The director of the project is still not finalised.
This will be the first project falling under Stallone and Balboa's multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon Studios, which we were first to report on last week -- an agreement that will have Stallone write, direct, produce and star in both scripted and unscripted projects for the studio, for film and TV, Deadline reported.
Meanwhile, Stallone was recently seen in the Prime Video's superhero film 'Samaritan' and currently can be seen as New York Mafia Capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the acclaimed crime drama series 'Tulsa King' from creator Taylor Sheridan.
He will also be seen reprising the role of Ravager Captain Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is all set to hit the theatres on May 5 this year.
Apart from that, he will also appear alongside his family in the docuseries 'The Family Stallone' launching on Paramount+ on May 17 and will also return for the newest instalment of the hit action franchise 'The Expendables'.
