Sylvester Stallone writes breakup texts on behalf of his daughters

IANS

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone’s daughters have revealed that he has written break-up texts for them in the past and teased that he has been “standoffish” with their potential partners.

The actor, 76, best known for his roles in the Rocky and Rambo film series, was discussed by his daughters Sophia Stallone, 26, and Sistine Stallone, 24, on a podcast recently.

The siblings, who appear alongside their father in the reality TV show The Family Stallone, which debuted this month, spoke about how he handles them dating people. They made the remarks about their father whilst they were guests on the latest episode of the Giggly Squad podcast.