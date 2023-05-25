Sylvester Stallone writes breakup texts on behalf of his daughters

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone’s daughters have revealed that he has written break-up texts for them in the past and teased that he has been “standoffish” with their potential partners.
The actor, 76, best known for his roles in the Rocky and Rambo film series, was discussed by his daughters Sophia Stallone, 26, and Sistine Stallone, 24, on a podcast recently.
The siblings, who appear alongside their father in the reality TV show The Family Stallone, which debuted this month, spoke about how he handles them dating people. They made the remarks about their father whilst they were guests on the latest episode of the Giggly Squad podcast.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden admn decides to play long game by inviting PM Modi for state visit: Expert
Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to ...
New York State Assembly to pass legislation on observing Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says it is important to recogn...
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parliament opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Used every moment for good of country: PM Modi on his 3-nation tour
Was addressing people who had gathered to welcome him outsid...