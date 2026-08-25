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Home / Entertainment / Taapsee asks media, 'Why don't you let this matter end' on feud with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee asks media, 'Why don't you let this matter end' on feud with Kangana Ranaut

While the 2 were never directly involved in a clash, their feud dates back to 2019, when Kangana’s sister Rangoli called Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of Kangana

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New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu attends the trailer preview of the upcoming film 'Gandhari' in Mumbai on Tuesday. Image credit/PTI
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Facing fresh attack from actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday asked media to stop asking them questions about their alleged beef.

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At the trailer launch event of her new Netflix movie “Gandhari”, Taapsee was asked about Kangana’s comments about her.

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“Aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. (Why don’t you let this matter end? The issue will also come to an end when all of you stop asking the two of us questions about it),” she told reporters.

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“Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati (You are all enjoying watching this unfold, which is why you keep asking the same questions. If you stopped asking such questions, this matter would have ended long ago),” Taapsee added.

While the two actors were never directly involved in a clash, their feud dates back to 2019, when Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee a “sasti copy” of Kangana, a remark that became a recurring reference in their public exchanges.

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The spat later grew into a larger disagreement over nepotism, the outsider debate and Kangana’s criticism of Bollywood’s so-called “movie mafia”, with both actors taking occasional digs at each other.

In an interview with a news channel recently, Taapsee addressed her long-running differences with Kangana and said the two actors have never met.

“I haven’t met her. I didn’t meet her before when these so-called issues started. I haven’t met her now as well. My opinion on her is reflective of my upbringing and my way of talking, my way of perceiving things and hers... she stands by hers. So, I think that’s enough for everybody to look and decide who comes from where,” she said.

The remarks didn’t go down well with Kangana, who put out a post on her Instagram stories, once again calling Taapsee a “sasti copy”.

“One Sasti copy is out and about with her upcoming B grade film but as usual only headline point with the media is Kangana Ranaut, but today she crossed all limits shamelessly ridiculing my upbringing /parents.

“I think all parents do their best and I never bring any parents in to any argument, but today I also want to ask her parents why they couldn’t birth someone original like my parents did? Why a cheap Sasti copy? Feel sorry for your efforts,” Kangana posted.

On Monday, Kangana again criticised Taapsee along with actors Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Rakhi Sawant.

“I see such people every day, whether it is Ashutosh Rana, who says that I bark like a dog, or Sonu Sood, who says that I should learn how to behave. People like Rakhi Sawant, who make all kinds of vulgar comments about my character, and Taapsee Pannu, who keeps insulting my parents, my upbringing and my background.

“My only message to these people is that if you have not achieved even one per cent of the success I have achieved in life, I will not listen to any advice from you,” Kangana said.

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