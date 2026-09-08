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Home / Entertainment / Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Gandhari’ Beats ‘Alpha’ & ‘The Whisper Man’ to rule global Netflix charts

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Gandhari’ Beats ‘Alpha’ & ‘The Whisper Man’ to rule global Netflix charts

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Updated At : 02:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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‘Gandhari’ takes over global charts across 54 countries
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Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari is proving that powerful Indian stories can travel far beyond borders. The high-octane action thriller has stormed Netflix’s global charts, entering the Top 10 across an impressive 54 countries and claiming the No. 1 spot in 10 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Oman and Qatar.

At the centre of this global surge is Taapsee Pannu, whose fierce and physically demanding portrayal of a mother on a relentless mission for revenge has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. With its gripping action, emotional stakes and an uncompromising female protagonist, Gandhari is emerging as one of the most compelling female-led action films in recent times.

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The film’s global performance becomes even more noteworthy as it takes on several major international releases and established favourites on the platform. Gandhari has outperformed titles including Alpha, G.DN, The Whisper Man and The BreadWinners, featuring prominently across Top 10 lists in markets spanning the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Americas. From securing top rankings in Bangladesh and Kuwait to making a strong impact across North American and African markets, the film continues to find audiences across diverse corners of the world.

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What sets Gandhari apart is its ability to balance large-scale action with a deeply emotional story. Taapsee’s transformation into a mother pushed to the edge forms the emotional core of the film, while its intense action sequences, physicality and relentless pace have further amplified its global appeal. The film’s female-led action narrative also places it among the increasingly rare Indian films that put a woman at the centre of an uncompromising, high-stakes action spectacle.

Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari marks another significant milestone for Indian content on the global streaming stage. With Gandhari continuing to make its presence felt across international charts, Taapsee Pannu’s latest outing is proving to be more than a homegrown success. Its growing global footprint further establishes the film as a standout female-led action thriller while reinforcing Taapsee’s ability to headline stories that resonate with audiences across geographical boundaries.

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