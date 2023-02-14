Taaza Khabar—here comes a love song

Bhuvan Bam’s debut web series Taaza Khabar is getting a lot of positive feedback for its music. The lead actor has also co-produced the show, and has sung the song, Khwaabon Ke Mele.

The song, which was written by his old friends Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan, is all about love and bonding. Bhuvan shot the music video and is now set to release the video a month after the show’s success.

Bhuvan’s says, “I have known Salman and Zaman from my Delhi days, when I was a nobody. We used to perform together and the three of us have been part of each other’s life throughout the ups and downs. Keeping aside our personal equation, I know that they are brilliant with words and their knowledge of music is vast.”