Tabaahi in Mumbai: Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara come together as Toxic album drops ahead of August 26 release

Mumbai got loud on Wednesday night. The cast of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups — Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth gathered for the album launch of one of the year's most anticipated films, and it was less a press event and more a concert.

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Vishal Mishra performed Waqt live for the first time and closed his set with Tabaahi, at one point stepping off stage to engage directly with Yash and Kiara in the crowd. Siddharth Basrur performed Madhosh, while Jonita Gandhi gave the room an early listen to Chingariyaan before it officially releases.

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The album itself spans Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Tabaahi and Madhosh are already out and making noise. Waqt goes heavier — EDM, dubstep, psychedelic production underneath lyrics that actually mean something. PeekaBoo and Chingariyaan take the energy somewhere more playful, while Father and Son and Blood on Blood sit in a different register entirely.

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Vishal Mishra said the project gave him room he rarely gets. "From the raw energy of Tabaahi to the deep, soulful emotion of Waqt, this album captures every spectrum of feeling." he said.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote it with Yash, Toxic releases worldwide on August 26.