Actor Tabu is reportedly set to play a powerful antagonist opposite Nagarjuna in his upcoming 100th film, tentatively titled King100.The film marks their reunion on screen after nearly three decades, having last worked together in the 1998 Telugu comedy Aavida Maa Aavide and 1996 hit "Ninne Pelladata."

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King100 is directed by RA Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. Reports suggest confrontation scenes between Tabu and Nagarjuna are being designed as a major highlight, with several intense action sequences planned. The makers have not officially revealed further details about the cast or characters.

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If accurate, the role would mark one of the rare instances of Tabu playing a full-fledged villain, continuing a pattern that has defined some of her most acclaimed work.

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Maqbool (2003): Tabu played Nimmi, an ambitious and manipulative woman who instigates a plot against her lover and his boss, in Vishal Bhardwaj's Shakespearean adaptation. The performance drew wide critical praise for the depth she brought to the character.

Haider (2014): She took on the role of Ghazala Mir in Bhardwaj's Kashmir-set adaptation of Hamlet, playing a woman torn between conflicting loyalties. The performance won her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

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Drishyam (2015): Tabu played Meera Deshmukh, a police officer who bends the rules while investigating her son's disappearance, in this crime thriller opposite Ajay Devgn. The character functions as an antagonist to the family at the film's centre, though it is a grey role rather than a conventional villain turn.

Andhadhun (2018): Widely regarded as her most striking negative performance, Tabu played Simi, a calculating and ruthless murderer, in this Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller. The role earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu played a role of the evil spirit Manjulika. The horror-comedy has also been cited alongside Andhadhun as having cemented her reputation for negative-shaded roles.

Across her career, Tabu has gravitated toward layered, ambiguous characters rather than conventional villainy, a pattern that makes the King100 reports notable. She was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar.