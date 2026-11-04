Tabu’s first look as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani from King 100 revealed

The announcement, made on her 55th birthday, marks her reunion with Nagarjuna after nearly three decades.

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Tabu is set to return to Telugu cinema after a six-year gap with Akkineni Nagarjuna's landmark 100th film.

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On the occasion of her 55th birthday, the makers officially introduced her as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a powerful politician who will face Nagarjuna's character as an adversary rather than a romantic interest.

The announcement also marks a reunion between Tabu and Nagarjuna nearly three decades after their memorable pairing in the 1990s, including the classic Ninne Pelladata. However, their dynamic in King 100 will be markedly different this time.

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The makers unveiled Tabu's character through a glimpse released by Annapurna Studios. The video presents her as a fiercely authoritative politician. Dressed in regal sarees, Tabu commands attention with her intense screen presence as she takes an oath of office.

Tabu also shared a glimpse on her Instagram handle, accompanied by the caption, "So happy to be playing ‘MAHANTHI JHANSI RANI in #King100. See you this December!"

Directed by Ra Karthik, King 100 is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 24. — ANI