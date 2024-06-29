 Tahira Kashyap says her debut film as director, Sharmajee Ki Beti, is about struggle and ambition : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Tahira Kashyap says her debut film as director, Sharmajee Ki Beti, is about struggle and ambition

Tahira Kashyap says her debut film as director, Sharmajee Ki Beti, is about struggle and ambition

Tahira Kashyap says her debut film as director, Sharmajee Ki Beti, is about struggle and ambition

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Photo: PTI



PTI

There is a bit of Tahira Kashyap in all the five female leads of Sharmajee Ki Beti, says the director about her first feature film, a passion project that she hopes will make audiences see women in a different light. Tahira, who has been always been a storyteller, first as a writer of books like The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman and The 7 Sins of Being A Mother, and then as a filmmaker of the short Toffee.

“Sharmajee Ki Beti chronicles the stories of ambition and struggles of three middle-class women and two teenage girls, who all share the same surname — Sharma. I think the first piece of art comes from a place of a lot of purity, a lot of passion. You are passionate about the things that you experience and observe. “All of these five characters, three women and two girls, there is some amount of storytelling experience I have observed at the personal level. So it comes from a very pure place of heart,” Tahira said.

The film, which will start streaming on Prime Video from Friday, features an ensemble cast comprises Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia and Arista Mehta. “As a storyteller, the aim was not to be preachy but make people connect, engage and empathise with the lead characters,” she added.

“It should evoke some sort of emotion in the audiences’ hearts and their minds, and if something reaches their hearts it will also leave an impression on their minds as well. That’s how I want my messaging to happen. It was never that I wanted to be preachy or try to drive home a point. I really want people to start thinking about women in a different light altogether. I would wish all of that to happen with just a click but it takes time and I am ready to invest in that time in the most loving and compassionate way.”

Breaking stereotypes

According to Tahira, the idea behind having three middle aged women and two under the age of 20 was to connect with a whole spectrum of audience.

“They exist on the spectrum of lifespan and they still have interesting and compelling stories to tell. So the idea was to delve into the stories of the women who just don’t adhere to the certain stereotype of the women that have been shown in cinema,” she said.

Though she has loved making short films, directing her feature gave her a ‘different kick’, the director, who also helmed a short in the 2020 anthology film Zindagi in Short, said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

2
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

3
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

4
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

5
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

6
World

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

7
India

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

8
Amritsar

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

9
India

Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar over NEET paper leak controversy

10
Punjab Jalandhar West bypoll

Another row, BJP alleges Akali Dal candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll not Scheduled Caste

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

Top News

5 Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...

Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili

Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili

After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...

Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks

Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks

Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Chandigarh Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Chandigarh's Sector 53

Chandigarh travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh: Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

After rain inundates Delhi, govt sets up control room to monitor waterlogging

L-G convenes meet, cancels officials’ leave

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Know your candidates – A peep into their past

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

Cop caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Robbery bid cracked, three land in police net

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions