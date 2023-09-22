Talented actor Aniruddh Dave gets candid with us and talks about the industry. Read on….

The entertainment industry has evolved. What is you think?

The industry has changed drastically after the coming of OTT as the competition has increased. After Patiala Babes, I did get offers for some good shows but due to some reasons I couldn’t take those up. I am a bit choosy.

Actors need to pull up their socks and show different dimensions of acting. What difference do you find between films and TV?

There is no difference because you have to act in both, just the format is different. Recently, I did a short film called Nazaria which was shot in Manali. While working in television also, I have prepared for a character for months whether it’s Patiala Babes, Yaro Ka Tashan, Suryaputra Karn, Phulwa and Ruk Jana Nahi.

Do you have a dream role?

In 2012, I did Ruk Jana Nahi and these days, such roles are seen on the web. So, if I get a chance I would like to play the character of Indu Singh, who was a student leader. In Yaro Ka Tashan, I played a humanoid character. I would like to do those roles again.

What inspires you creatively? Do you have a role model?

The prep for a character is interesting and when you involve yourself creatively you learn a lot. When you perform in front of the camera, it gives you that creative satisfaction.

Are ambitions important to you?

Yes, it’s important because without that you won’t have the aim and motivation.

Your show Siikho has aired on DD National. How is the response?

The response is really good. In fact, people have been waiting for this concept for a long time. This is by far the biggest edutainment show on Indian television. When you watch any episode, you’ll observe that all our guests have shared their personal journeys. They talk about what it takes to prepare for a particular profession.