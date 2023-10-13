Talks between Hollywood actors and studios come to a halt

Talks between Hollywood actors and studios have broken off, killing any hopes that the strike by performers would coming to an end after nearly three months, as the writers’ strike recently did.
The studios announced that they had suspended contract negotiations late on Wednesday night, saying the gap between the two sides was far too great.
On October 2, for the first time since the strike began on July 14, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had resumed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, streaming services and production companies in talks.
When negotiations resumed with writers last month, their strike ended five days later, but similar progress was not made with the actors’ union. The studios walked away from talks after seeing the actors’ most recent proposal on Wednesday. — AP
