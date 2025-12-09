DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Tamannaah Bhatia joins Siddhant Chaturvedi in biopic on V Shantaram

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Siddhant Chaturvedi in biopic on V Shantaram

In the film, Bhatia will essay the role of Jayashree, an actor known for her work in 'Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani', 'Shakuntala', 'Chandra Rao More' and 'Dahej'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:40 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
tamannaahspeaks/Instagram
Advertisement

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will feature opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in an upcoming biographical drama based on the life and times of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film is titled "V Shantaram" and will traces the filmmaker's remarkable journey from the silent era, to the advent of sound and eventually, colour emerging as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the film, Bhatia will essay the role of Jayashree, an actor known for her work in “Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani”, “Shakuntala”, “Chandra Rao More” and “Dahej”.

Jayashree was also V Shantaram's second wife and an influential figure in his cinematic journey.

Advertisement

“It's a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal," Bhatia said in a statement.

"Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree," she added.

"V Shantaram" is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions and produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts