Tamannaah Bhatia kicks off 'Ragini 3' shoot, shares first set photo

Tamannaah Bhatia has begun shooting for ‘Ragini 3’, announcing the start of production on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The horror film has officially gone on floors under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

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The actress shared a photograph holding the film's clapboard. The slate bore the mark "Day 01" along with the shoot date and listed producer Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, co-producers Amar Bhutala and Kumar Taurani, director Shashanka Ghosh, and director of photography Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, confirming that filming had officially commenced.

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Nora Fatehi was reportedly considered for the lead role during the early stages of development but exited the project in 2025 due to scheduling commitments, including an international shoot in Los Angeles.

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Earlier this year, reports suggested the film had been shelved after director Sahir Raza stepped away from the project because of scheduling conflicts. Soon afterward, the makers officially announced the film with Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan as the lead pair.

The project is now being directed by Shashanka Ghosh, while Sahir Raza continues to be associated with it in a creative capacity.

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Tamannaah was last seen in the gangster drama O' Romeo, which was released on February 13, 2026, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.