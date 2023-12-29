Tanisha Mehta dons a gorgeous blue and golden lehenga for wedding sequence

The cast and crew of Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di have been working relentlessly to entertain the fans of the show. Tanisha Mehta stunned her fans and viewers with a jaw-dropping bridal ensemble. Not taking the conventional route, the creative team and Tanisha chose a breathtaking light blue and golden lehenga that exuded nothing but grace and poise. While she had a gala time shooting for this wedding sequence in a gurdwara, looks like she had her own style inputs for the eccentric bridal look in the show.

Tanisha said, “Every girl dreams of dressing up for her wedding day and as an actress, I have been lucky enough to experience this magical moment several times. But this one is truly distinctive and one of my favourites. I never thought that the combination of light blue and golden lehenga would look this good as a bridal outfit, but as soon as it was finalised, my creative team and I were thrilled with the outcome. I was so excited that I went around with the team to find the perfect jewellery.”