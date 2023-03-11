Tanishaa Mukerji is all geared up for the release of her short film Agni-dhaa. Here’s a chit-chat with the actress

What is Agni-dhaa all about?

It’s a beautiful and sensitive short film. The story revolves around a girl, who is adopted by a man working at a cemetery. It’s about a woman’s relationship with death.

What was your prep for the role?

The need was to be real and raw because the plot revolved around death. She is only around dead bodies so she is disconnected from everything else. I had to tone down everything, right from my body language to my look.

How do you see the genre of short films?

I feel short film is a brilliant format which needs to be understood as a different genre altogether. It’s not supposed to be entertaining. It’s an art. We need to get the message across.

From Popcorn Khao, Mast Ho Jao till date, how do you see your journey?

I don’t see this journey as an actor. But I do see my journey as a person that I have become. My real-life experiences add to my on-screen experiences.

You come from an illustrious family. How much work pressure do you take for success?

I don’t take pressure for success because I am successful in my life. My way of measuring success is quite different from others.

You are surrounded by great actors like Kajol and Tanuja in the family. How often do you ask for advice?

Every actor has to be an individual, so I don’t take any advice from my family. When you are taking an advice, you are probably limiting yourself.

Being half-Bengali, how attached are you to your Bengali roots?

It’s amazing because you get the best of both worlds. After my father passed away, I feel I reconnected to my Bengali roots. I feel he is there in them.

Would you like to do a Bengali film?

I would love to do a Bengali film. It’s my desire to learn the language. I will take help from my cousins. I am putting this out to the universe—give me a Bengali film.

What kind of TV shows/web series do you like to watch?

I prefer watching action thrillers like Family Man and Mirzapur.

A dream role which you have on your mind?

I would love to portray the character of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She is such a dreamer.