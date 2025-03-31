DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Tara Sutara, Veer Pahariya turn showstoppers

Tara Sutara, Veer Pahariya turn showstoppers

AJIO, India’s premier fashion and lifestyle destination, partnered with Lakme Fashion Week to present the ASOS transition line. Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya walked the ramp as showstoppers, embodying ASOS’ bold yet breezy aesthetic. On walking the ramp,...
article_Author
.
., Updated At : 09:30 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Veer Pahariya, left, and Tara Sutaria, right, present a creation by ASOS at the ‘Lakme Fashion Week’, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_29_2025_000404A)
Advertisement

AJIO, India’s premier fashion and lifestyle destination, partnered with Lakme Fashion Week to present the ASOS transition line. Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya walked the ramp as showstoppers, embodying ASOS’ bold yet breezy aesthetic. On walking the ramp, Tara said, “Fashion is about confidence, individuality, and ease - everything ASOS stands for. Walking as showstopper every year for LFW has always been special and this year is no different — A Summer of Style at Lakme Fashion Week with AJIO is a fabulous experience, celebrating a collection that blends global trends with modern Indian sensibilities.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper