Tara Sutara, Veer Pahariya turn showstoppers

AJIO, India’s premier fashion and lifestyle destination, partnered with Lakme Fashion Week to present the ASOS transition line. Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya walked the ramp as showstoppers, embodying ASOS’ bold yet breezy aesthetic. On walking the ramp, Tara said, “Fashion is about confidence, individuality, and ease - everything ASOS stands for. Walking as showstopper every year for LFW has always been special and this year is no different — A Summer of Style at Lakme Fashion Week with AJIO is a fabulous experience, celebrating a collection that blends global trends with modern Indian sensibilities.”