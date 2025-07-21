Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya: Are the whispers getting louder?

Tara Sutaria and Veer Paharia have been the talk of the town lately, and it looks like they might have just made their relationship ‘Insta official’.

Advertisement

Their recent interaction on Tara’s latest pic with Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon from their latest song launch has caught everyone’s attention.

Wearing a backless mini dress with golden slits, Tara wrote the lyrics of the song in the caption of the post, 'Tu hi ae chhan. Meri raat ae tu.'

Advertisement

However, with just one word on Sutaria’s picture, Veer Pahariya’s reply has gone viral.

Pahariya commented on the picture by writing “My” with a red heart emoji. In response, the actress reacted with “Mine” and a red heart emoji along with the nazar emoji too.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

The exchange quickly went viral, with many social media users taking it as confirmation of their relationship.

Netizens clearly seemed happy for the ‘couple’. While one user wrote, 'Happy for you Tara', another said, 'Waoo, this is official guys'.

Not so long ago, the two were also apparently vacationing in Italy, as both shared pictures from the same yacht on Instagram, which only made the rumors of their relationship grow stronger.