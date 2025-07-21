DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Entertainment / Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya: Are the whispers getting louder?

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya: Are the whispers getting louder?

With just one word on Sutaria’s picture, Veer Pahariya’s comment has gone viral
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram
Advertisement

Tara Sutaria and Veer Paharia have been the talk of the town lately, and it looks like they might have just made their relationship ‘Insta official’.

Advertisement

Their recent interaction on Tara’s latest pic with Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon from their latest song launch has caught everyone’s attention.

Wearing a backless mini dress with golden slits, Tara wrote the lyrics of the song in the caption of the post, 'Tu hi ae chhan. Meri raat ae tu.'

Advertisement

However, with just one word on Sutaria’s picture, Veer Pahariya’s reply has gone viral.

Pahariya commented on the picture by writing “My” with a red heart emoji. In response, the actress reacted with “Mine” and a red heart emoji along with the nazar emoji too.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

The exchange quickly went viral, with many social media users taking it as confirmation of their relationship.

Netizens clearly seemed happy for the ‘couple’. While one user wrote, 'Happy for you Tara', another said, 'Waoo, this is official guys'.

Not so long ago, the two were also apparently vacationing in Italy, as both shared pictures from the same yacht on Instagram, which only made the rumors of their relationship grow stronger.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts