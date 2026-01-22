Taskaree: The Smugglers Web creates global milestone

Emraan Hashmi has expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans following the success of Netflix series Taskaree: The Smugglers Web.

Advertisement

Taking to X, he shared a video, saying, "Big, big thank you to everyone out there. Taskaree has become the first Indian title to reach the number one spot on Netflix's global non-English top 10 list. Ye sab aap logon ke pyar ki vajah se hua hai. I've been reading all your comments, all your messages. Thank you for your support, for love. This only goes to show that stories rooted in honesty travel very far...we all are very grateful.."

Advertisement

He wrote in the caption, "Thank you fans for making Taskaree the first Indian title to reach #1 on Netflix's Global Non-English Top 10 list !"

Advertisement

Netflix's latest original series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, has become the first Indian series to debut at the #1 spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV List in its very first week of release.

Created by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Raghav Jairath, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web stars Emraan Hashmi, along with Zoya Afroz, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha. The show explores the high-stakes world of airport customs, highlighting the courage and dedication of officers working behind the scenes to protect the nation.

Advertisement

Neeraj Pandey commented on the series' success, saying, "Taskaree becoming the first Indian series to reach the no. 1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non English TV list is a significant moment, not just for the show but for Indian storytelling at large. It underlines the fact that unique stories rooted in our realities and set in spaces rarely explored can find resonance far beyond India when told with clarity and intent. Netflix gave the story the wings to travel, and the overwhelming response reaffirms our belief in the power of the narrative we chose to tell."