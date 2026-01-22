DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Taskaree: The Smugglers Web creates global milestone

Taskaree: The Smugglers Web creates global milestone

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:41 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Emraan Hashmi says ‘thank you fans’
Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi has expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans following the success of Netflix series Taskaree: The Smugglers Web.

Advertisement

Taking to X, he shared a video, saying, "Big, big thank you to everyone out there. Taskaree has become the first Indian title to reach the number one spot on Netflix's global non-English top 10 list. Ye sab aap logon ke pyar ki vajah se hua hai. I've been reading all your comments, all your messages. Thank you for your support, for love. This only goes to show that stories rooted in honesty travel very far...we all are very grateful.."

Advertisement

He wrote in the caption, "Thank you fans for making Taskaree the first Indian title to reach #1 on Netflix's Global Non-English Top 10 list !"

Advertisement

Netflix's latest original series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, has become the first Indian series to debut at the #1 spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV List in its very first week of release.

Created by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Raghav Jairath, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web stars Emraan Hashmi, along with Zoya Afroz, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha. The show explores the high-stakes world of airport customs, highlighting the courage and dedication of officers working behind the scenes to protect the nation.

Advertisement

Neeraj Pandey commented on the series' success, saying, "Taskaree becoming the first Indian series to reach the no. 1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non English TV list is a significant moment, not just for the show but for Indian storytelling at large. It underlines the fact that unique stories rooted in our realities and set in spaces rarely explored can find resonance far beyond India when told with clarity and intent. Netflix gave the story the wings to travel, and the overwhelming response reaffirms our belief in the power of the narrative we chose to tell."

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts