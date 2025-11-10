Taylor Momsen meets 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' co-star Jim Carrey after 25 years

Hollywood singer-actor Taylor Momsen shared a picture alongside her "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" co-star Jim Carrey as she reunited with the actor after 25 years at an event.

Advertisement

Momsen made her acting debut in 1999 with "The Prophet's Game" and is also known for her role in the "Gossip Girl" series.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old featured in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" alongside Carrey, which released in 2000.

Advertisement

It also served as an acting breakthrough for her. She essayed the role of Cindy Lou Who in the film based on the 1957 children's book of the same name by Dr Seuss.

Momsen re-posted the picture uploaded by IMDb on her Instagram handle on Monday. It featured a collage of two pictures, first a throwback capture from the film. Another picture had Momsen alongside Carrey at the event.

Advertisement

"Our hearts grew three sizes today. Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunite at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony 25 years after they costarred in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)," read the caption.

Also featuring Christine Baranski, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was directed by Ron Howard and revolved around Carrey's character, the reclusive green Grinch, who decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville.

The film also won an Oscar for Best Makeup and received two other nominations at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001 for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

It grossed over $347 million worldwide at the box office after its release.