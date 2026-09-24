Taylor Swift announces The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore with four new songs dropping September 25

Taylor Swift has more music coming. On September 25, she'll release The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded version of her 12th studio album, adding four new songs: Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon.

Swift shared the news just one day after first teasing Patient Zero as a solo single. She explained on Instagram that the extra songs came from a celebratory trip to Sweden with collaborators Max and Shellback, where the mood turned into studio time. As she put it, "we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs."

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The new tracks will slot in as numbers 13 through 16 on the album. Photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who shot the original cover art, handled the new artwork too. For now, the release is streaming-only, with no physical edition confirmed.

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Also, Swift is set to receive the inaugural Artist Director Award at the MTV VMAs in the coming days, and last week she made a cryptic cameo in a "Law & Order: SVU" themed Emmys sketch that fans had already begun picking apart for hidden clues.

Some of the clues had actually been there all along, quietly tucked into the details. In her Opalite music video, which dropped in February, a poster in the background carried the intriguing message, Patient For The Encore.