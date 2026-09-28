Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in MTV VMAs history

Taylor Swift broke records at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, as she is known to do. The pop powerhouse received the inaugural Artist Director Honours on Sunday night, becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Previously, she was tied with Beyonce for the title, with 30 VMAs each. The new award is meant to recognise artists "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

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"I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago," Swift said in her speech, adding that she's been involved in making roughly 60 music videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed. "You, the fans, make it so much fun," she said.

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She also took home the top prize of the night - video of the year - for The Fate of Ophelia from her album The Life of a Showgirl. Swift dedicated the award to the "ultimate showgirl," the late Dolly Parton.

Swift also debuted the music video for her new song, Patient Zero, during the award show. She directed the visual, which stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson. Johnson and Swift portray mirror images of each other.

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Patient Zero is also her first single since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July. The two-hour show was broadcast live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Madonna opened the starry award show - and won big. "It is mother," were the first words uttered by Madonna as she opened the VMAs with her 2026 single Bring Your Love alongside collaborator Sabrina Carpenter. Later in the night, the pair won the award for best collaboration for the song.

"It is been a while since I did one of these things," Madonna joked. "So, I've prepared nothing." When it came time for her return to the stage to accept the award for Artist of the Year, Madonna began with, "First of all, I would like to thank my fingers because I can always count on them."

Returning a third time to accept for best dance, she said simply, "I came alive on the dance floor. ... We're all equal on the dance floor."

Snoop Dogg, a 13-time VMAs nominee and three-time winner, emerged as host shortly thereafter.

"Now, that is an icon," Dogg said of Madonna, before pivoting to a joke: "She ain't a virgin no more." Teyana Taylor then presented the first award for best pop to LISA for Dream, featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi. Nirvana took home the 2026 Video Vanguard Award.