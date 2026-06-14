Taylor Swift flaunts Jaipuri ruby 

Taylor Swift made history at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame by becoming the youngest woman to ever receive the honour. While the milestone marked a defining moment in her career, her red carpet appearance generated its own conversation.

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Swift arrived in a black Givenchy gown by Sarah Burton. The dress is corseted at the top, opens into a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit. Hand-embroidered floral detailing added texture to the otherwise minimalist look, reinforcing the house’s signature craftsmanship.

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Her ring, however, is what people are actually talking about. It's from Amrapali Jewels, a Jaipur-based house that has spent decades working with India's traditional goldsmithing techniques. The piece is a 2.41-carat oval ruby ring in 18-karat gold, surrounded by rose-cut diamonds arranged in a floral halo pattern. As listed on Amrapali Jewels’ official website, it is priced at Rs 9,900, which is approximately Rs 9.4 lakh.

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The brand posted about it on Instagram, saying Swift's choice was a nod to Jaipur's royal jewellery heritage. Amrapali has not said whether the piece was bought, borrowed or gifted.

She kept the rest of her styling understated. She paired the look with small citrine earrings, a thin diamond bracelet, red lips, soft eye makeup and burgundy nails. Her hair was styled in a loose updo. The overall effect was elegant and cohesive, allowing the ring to remain the undeniable highlight of the look.