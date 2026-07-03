Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'Already Married'? Inside the secret wedding and $26M charity drive

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly already tied the knot in a private ceremony, ahead of their star-studded celebration planned at Madison Square Garden, according to multiple sources cited by Page Six.

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The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are believed to have quietly exchanged vows before a small gathering of close family and friends, even as they prepare to host a grand party for over 1,000 guests at MSG on Friday.

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"They are already married," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by the outlet.

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A music industry insider based in Nashville said word has spread in the city that the couple have already completed the legal formalities of marriage.

However, officials at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office reportedly said there was no record of a marriage licence being issued to Swift in recent days, noting they would be aware if one had been filed.

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Another source suggested the low-key ceremony may have taken place in Tennessee, a state Swift has strong ties to, having moved there at age 14 to pursue songwriting.

Swift, Kelce donate $26 million

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated $ 26 million to at least 20 charities this week. While the couple is yet to officially acknowledge their wedding date or the charity's intention, the donations are said to be a part of the upcoming celebrations.

The charities include nine food banks, an animal cruelty organisation, seven educational programs, and three children's hospitals.

Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress

Selena Gomez turned heads with her sparkling ensemble for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, offering fans a glimpse of her look through selfies shared on her social media handle.

The 33-year-old styled a black floral lace dress with a stack of statement diamonds, including drop earrings and a matching ring from luxury jewellery label Fernando Jorge.