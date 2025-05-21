Tea is not just a beverage — it’s a tradition, a mood, and a moment of pause. On International Tea Day, celebs tell us what a hot cuppa means to them

From the soothing sip of morning chai to late-night conversation over a steaming cup, tea is more than just a beverage — it’s a tradition, a mood, and a moment of pause. Celebrated on May 21, International Tea Day honours the cultural, emotional and even medicinal significance of tea across the globe. Whether it’s the kadak masala chai of Indian households, herbal infusions for wellness or classic English blends, tea brings people together in the simplest yet most comforting way. Today, as we raise our cups, celebrities too join in to share their personal chai stories, rituals, and that one perfect cup they can never resist.

Can’t do without it

I am an absolute chai person. I have to have my steaming cup of morning tea, the very traditional way, with dhoodh, adrak and ilaichi. My mother was my tea partner, and we shared a cuppa even if I was leaving for shoot as early as five in the morning. I also fondly remember how the evening tea with masi was such an elaborate affair. Even before the beautifully laid-out tea tray with rusks and namkeen came out of kitchen, one could feel the delicious aroma wafting from the kitchen. Even though I have tried the black tea and other varieties, for me desi chai at dhabas in cutting wala glass shall always be the most special!

— Divya Dutta

For a soft kick

Some of my fondest tea memories are from the time I spent with my mother in the tea plantations of Munnar, Kerala. Though I usually drink around 10 cups of coffee a day, tea is my go-to drink when I want something gentler—less of a jolt, more of a soft kick. I love a good desi chai when I’m on location shooting, and especially in Mumbai and Kolkata during the monsoons, but on a daily basis, I prefer green tea with a squeeze of lemon. It’s light, refreshing, and with just a touch of sugar-free sweetener, it’s the perfect way to wind down the day.”

— Alexx O’Nell

Signature concoction

Tea is something I’ve grown up drinking, and Punjabis are truly addicted to it. When I used to visit my nani’s house in Punjab in the winter, she would serve tea in a brass glass. We would end up drinking 3–4 cups! It’s such a cherished memory. Everything about tea is close to Punjabi culture — whether it’s before breakfast, after breakfast, in the evening, or on any occasion. These days, there are a lot of tea varieties available, and personally, I love chamomile tea. Sometimes, I make my own tea with a unique blend. It has turmeric, roasted cumin, moringa, black salt, lemon and ginger. I boil all of this, add a few tea leaves, and strain it — and it’s so refreshing.

— Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Spice of life

I love tea and I start my day with a cup of masala tea. We have a very unique way of making it — we add tea leaves to boiling water and milk, then add lemongrass and cardamom. My favourite tea memory goes back to my childhood days in Kolkata. I, mom and my brother Rohan used to have tea together in the morning. Sun rays would light up the living room as we sat there talking.

— Romiit Raaj, actor

Going herbal

I have two memories associated with tea. One was my first butter tea at the Dalai Lama monastery and the other was at a tea plantation in Darjeeling. Tea brewed with leaves in purest form was a delight to drink! I like to experiment with tea! In Berlin many years ago, I discovered chamomile tea and many herbal teas which were not known in India at that time.

—Vipin Sharma, actor

Shudh desi chai

A typical cup of tea will always be that shudh desi chai—a kadha-style concoction of milk, elaichi, adrak and strong tea leaves. While tea isn’t originally Indian, we’ve made it entirely our own, infusing it with warmth, spice and a sense of belonging. Growing up in a Marwadi household, tea was more than just a beverage—it was a daily ritual. Ironically, my dad was strictly against kids having tea, so my mom would sneak it to us before school, pairing it with paratha and achaar. That secret indulgence made every sip more thrilling.

— Krishna Bharadwaj

Sip of warmth

I am always on the move, and tea has always brought me moments of calm in the chaos. Whether it’s the early morning shoots or late-night pack-ups, there’s always a cup of tea by my side — it’s almost like a quiet co-star that keeps me grounded. No matter where I am in the world, a cup of tea feels like home.

— Gurdip Punjj

Hope in a cup

I used to be a tea person. It was almost a ritual — sitting at Café Coffee Day in Lokhandwala, sipping on a hot cup of Assam tea during my struggling days. It wasn’t just about the tea. It was about the conversations, the hope, the hustle, and that unshakable belief that something good was just around the corner. That simple cup of Assam tea became a silent companion through it all.

— Aditya Redij

All for kadak chai

I am a tea addict. And I like our quintessential kadak chai. I try to avoid overly milky ones, but I like it strong — with ginger at times. My favourite time of the day is tea time in the evening. I look forward to that one cup of satisfaction — only a true tea lover would understand what I mean. Of course, when I was in college, drives during the monsoon were planned only for chai and bhutta.

— Moon Banerrjee

Mug of delight

I am a hard-core chai lover. I need my morning tea in bed. Until I have it, I don’t like to talk to anyone. I don’t like rushed, on-the-go tea. I don’t want tea just for the sake of it. I want to enjoy it peacefully, in a beautiful mug. I drink tea in a new mug every other day.

— Worship Khanna

Chai pe charcha

When I was young, I used to live in my granny’s house most of the time. At 5 o’clock in the evening, my granny would make tea. It was a daily ritual. Even I would get a cup. It’s a beautiful memory I still cherish.

— Indraxi Kanjilal

Silent strength

Chai has been my silent companion. From reading scripts in quiet corners to prepping for emotional scenes, it’s always been by my side. There’s something so grounding about holding a warm cup, especially during long shooting schedules. The best part? Chai breaks with co-actors. That’s where the real bonding happens. We share laughter, stories, even silence — all over chai. On International Tea Day, I celebrate not just the drink, but the warmth and pause it brings into my life every single day.”

—Sagar Parekh