Teachers’ Day: From mothers to friends, TV actors talk about their mentors

Mumbai, September 5

Teachers' Day reminds us of the contribution of all those people who play a prominent role in our growth and success. Throwing more light on the relevance of this day, TV actors share their memories of who all inspired them in their career.

'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor Avinesh Rekhi remembers his teacher and well-known choreographer Shiamak Davar.

He says: "Shiamak Davar is an instition in himself and he played a major role in my life by bringing me to Mumbai. He supported me in my initial days and gave me ample space to learn the craft of dancing and even got my first portfolio clicked for free. I am lucky to have him in my life."

Piyush Sahdev says he learned from everyone whoever he came across in his life, from his mother, friends to even the house help.

"Last two years have been the greatest teacher of all. I consider myself blessed to be healthy, working and happy. There's not one person who's been a Guru but a number of people. In my lifetime, I've learnt a lot, from my house help to the friends I hang out with, everyone and above all, my mom. My major inspiration behind acting is my mother." 

The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor shares how his mom inspired him to become an actor and he adds: "She always saw great potential in me and wanted me to join this industry. She directed me throughout my childhood and helped me realise the passion I had for acting. With time, I gained confidence and my mother's dream eventually became my passion. She's taught me to enjoy the small pleasures in life and take time to appreciate the joys life brings."

Actor Manit Joura recalls how he used to impress his teachers in his school days and shares: "In my school days, I remember writing 'Happy Teacher's Day' on the board and decorating the words neatly before our teachers entered the room. In order to make every teacher feel special, after each lecture, we would erase the name and write the name of the next teacher. My gratitude goes out to all those who are teachers and inspired their students one way or another."

Ashi Singh, on the other hand, had prepared for a number of dance performances for this special day.

She reminisces: "I have so many memories of Teacher's Day from school and now that I think about it, I wish I could relive them. I miss preparing for special performances for our teachers when we all used to sing and dance and had a lot of fun." IANS

