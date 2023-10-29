Teaser out!

An intriguing teaser of R Madhavan-starrer The Railway Men is out now. Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas tragedy. The film will be out on Netflix on November 18.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire
Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...
Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2
Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness