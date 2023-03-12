Tejasswi Prakash dismisses reports of break-up

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became a couple during their time in the reality show, Bigg Boss. However, a recent post by Kundrra left his followers worried that all is not well between them. Tejasswi took a subtle road without addressing the break-up rumours. She wrote, “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. Getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and enjoying each other’s company.”