Tejasswi Prakash dismisses reports of break-up

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became a couple during their time in the reality show, Bigg Boss. However, a recent post by Kundrra left his followers worried that all is not well between them. Tejasswi took a subtle road without addressing the break-up rumours. She wrote, “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. Getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and enjoying each other’s company.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war
Dera has a huge following and all parties are eyeing its sup...
PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today
Will launch Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT-Dharwad and wor...
Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight
After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...
Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam
Disposed of body parts at different places, including Railwa...