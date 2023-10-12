Tejasswi Prakash shares pictures from boyfriend Karan Kundrra's 39th birthday bash in Goa

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

Actor Karan Kundrra celebrated his 39th birthday in style, and his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, made sure the world knew about their fantastic getaway. The 'Thank You For Coming' star whisked away to Goa with Tejasswi to mark the special occasion. Tejasswi's Instagram stories and post offer a delightful glimpse into their birthday celebrations.

A screenshot of Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Stories.

The couple opted for matching white outfits while enjoying a lavish dinner by the beach. A video shared on Tejasswi's feed captures the moment when Karan popped a bottle of champagne, savoring the bubbly delight with Tejasswi amidst the scenic beach backdrop.

Here are some snapshots from the celebration:

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash

A month earlier, Tejasswi Prakash had accompanied Karan Kundrra to the premiere of his latest film, 'Thank You For Coming', where he stars alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story originated during their time as contestants on Bigg Boss 15. It all began when Karan Kundrra openly admitted his feelings for Tejasswi, and with a little nudge from singer Akasa, they embarked on their romantic journey.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, has been a prominent figure in the television industry. She has showcased her talent in various shows, including 'Naagin 6', 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya','Pehredaar Piya Ki', and 'Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2'. Tejasswi also displayed her courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

Karan Kundrra initiated his acting career in 2009 with 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' and went on to feature in other successful series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai', 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', and 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'.

Currently, he can be seen in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', the Hindi adaptation of 'The Vampire Diaries'.

