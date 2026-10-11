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Home / Entertainment / Television actor Manish Goel enters Bigg Boss 20 as first wildcard contestant, calls Mahhi Vij calculative

Television actor Manish Goel enters Bigg Boss 20 as first wildcard contestant, calls Mahhi Vij calculative

A second wildcard entry is already teased for Sunday, and that one comes with controversy

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 07:12 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Television actor Manish Goel, known for his long run across popular daily soaps including Anupamaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has entered Bigg Boss 20 as the season's first wildcard contestant during Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

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His entry came with a twist. When Goel joined host Salman Khan on stage, the two played a prank on the housemates, suggesting he had appeared on the show to promote an upcoming project. The real reveal followed shortly after.

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Beyond daily soaps, Goel has had a busy career in non-fiction television. He and his wife Poonam Narula finished as runners-up on the first season of Nach Baliye and he won the celebrity cooking show Welcome: Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki in 2013.

The wildcard drama is not over. Sunday's episode is expected to bring in social media creator Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don, as the second wildcard entry. Dhull recently courted controversy after viral videos showed him referring to women as the "lower gender."

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