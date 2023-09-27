Television has many big stars but few good actors, says Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who became a household name with her stint in reality show Bigg Boss, is coming back as a lead in Sony TV’s show Kavya — Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, and she feels that the television industry has many big stars but few good actors.
The show went on air on Monday in which she can be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. In an exclusive conversation, she spoke about the show, similarities between her and Kavya, and her working experience with Mishkat.
She said, “When you get a supportive co-star, your work gets better as an actor. Mishat has been very supportive till now. I often feel our industry has many big stars but very few good actors and he is among one of the best actors I have worked with.
About the similarity between her and Kavya, she said, “Kavya is different from me. She is way more intelligent and mature than I am. But we do have something in common too and that is our passion for our work. Kavya is very ambitious and I have also been very ambitious about my work and career.”
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Kavya features Sumbul and Mishkat Varma in titular roles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...