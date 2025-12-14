Television stars reveal their regional winter delicacies!

As the chill of winter settles in, there is nothing quite like the comfort of authentic, home-style food to warm both the heart and soul. Television artistes, adored for bringing their vibrant characters to life on screen, open up about the nostalgic flavours and winter-special dishes from their hometowns that they absolutely can’t resist!

Sharing their love for regional delicacies are Priyamvada Kant, Yogesh Tripathi, Rohitashv Gour, Harsh Vashisht and Richa Soni.

Paratha party

Priyamvada Kant

Priyamvada Kant, who hails from Delhi, shares, “Winter in Delhi is incomplete without food! From hot parathas straight off the tawa at breakfast to steaming bowls of chole kulche or gajar ka halwa loaded with desi ghee, every meal feels like a celebration. My favourite is my mom’s special sarson ka saag and makki ki roti with a dollop of white butter. It is a pure comfort! And of course, Delhi’s street food takes a magical turn in the winter — chaat, jalebi and piping hot chai in kulhads.”

Besan ka halwa, anyone?

Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi, a proud native of Uttar Pradesh, says, “In UP, winter means hearty, rustic food that fills you with warmth. I still remember waking up to the smell of freshly made litti chokha and saag with makhan, simple yet so soulful. My mother used to make gud ke paranthe and besan ka halwa during the colder months. I also love the seasonal produce.”

Siddu from Shimla

Rohitashv Gour

Rohitashv Gour, who hails from the beautiful hills of Shimla, reminisces, “Shimla winter is truly magical and so is the food! I grew up eating hearty pahadi dishes like siddu, madra and chha gosht — rich, warming, and made with local ingredients that fight off the cold. My favourite winter ritual was sitting by the bukhari (heater) with a plate of rajma-chawal and some homemade pickles.”

Bhutta on the beach

Harsh Vashisht

Harsh Vashisht shares, “Winter always brings a special kind of warmth to my heart and to my plate! My absolute favourite Mumbai winter food is a hot bowl of misal pav paired with a cutting chai. Another winter comfort is roasted corn on the cob by the beach; the smell itself takes me back to my childhood. Even today, whenever the weather turns pleasant, I make it a point to revisit those old flavours they remind me of how beautifully Mumbai blends nostalgia with everyday life.”

Thekua for warmth

Richa Soni

Richa Soni shares, “Winter reminds me of home, and for me, nothing defines the season better than Bihar’s traditional winter food. My absolute favourite is thekua—freshly made during Chhath but enjoyed all through the winter. It’s warm, rustic sweetness instantly takes me back to my childhood. Another dish that I truly crave is tilkut, especially the ones from Gaya.”