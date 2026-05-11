Telugu actor Bharath Kanth killed in car-truck collision on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit No. 12 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the limits of Adibatla police station in Hyderabad, Telangana.

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Police said the accident took place late at night. Following the collision, authorities registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

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According to Adibatla Police, "This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR." "We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter," the Adibatla Police added.

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The identity of the second deceased person has not been officially disclosed so far.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

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Bharath Kanth's most notable works included the 2021 film 'Gramam' and the 2024 film 'Tenant', where he played a lead role.

He also appeared in web series such as 'Geethanjali' and 'Parvathi Parameshwarlu'.