Tendulkar, Laxman, Ganguly, Kumble he is not, it's Pravin Tambe whose story Rahul Dravid chooses to tell; watch the inspiring trailer of Kaun Pravin Tambe

Shreyas Talpade plays the lead in the film that shares the journey of Pravin Tambe, who made his cricket league debut at the age of 41

A screengrab from the trailer of Kaun Pravin Tambe. YouTube/DisneyPlus Hotstar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

An Insight into the life and passion of the leg-spinner Pravin Tambe (played by Shreyas Talpade), who started playing for the Indian Premiere League cricket team Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41. His dreams knew no age and his love for the sport was unstoppable and that’s the centre of Kaun Pravin Tambe.

In Kaun Pravin Tambe, Shreyas Talpade returns as an aspiring cricketer whose believes age is just a number. The film celebrates the extraordinary journey of ageless cricketer Pravin Tambe, a right-armed spinner, who made his cricket league debut at the age of 41. With no experience of playing the sport internationally or for that matter even domestic matches, he knew he could do it and so he did.

The biopic is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kiran Yadnyopavit.

Shreyas, who was last heard as Allu Arjun’s voice for the Hindi dubbing of Pushpa: The Rise, launched the trailer of Kaun Pravin Tambe? on social media and wrote, “”Bas ek aur over” karte karte duniya ki sabse badi league tak pahunch gaye! Wah Pravin Tambe, kya story hai aapki! It’s never too late to start, they say…”

Rahul Dravid begins by talking about Pravin Tambe and the trailer then takes us into the life and hardships of this ordinary man with extraordinary dreams. Scenes from his life play and each one of them leaves you inspired and emotional at the same time.

His last big film was cricket-centric Iqbal directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and Shreyas says playing a cricketer again is very special because of the man he gets to play in this one. “Started out my career as Iqbal and 18 years later I am back on the field as Pravin Tambe. This one is extra special because of this man’s journey, his struggles, his wins. You loved me as Iqbal, I hope you love me as Pravin Tambe too. I hope I can live up to your story @tambepravin. Presenting to you our labor of love #KaunPravinTambe.”

Here's Shreyas' post:

The makers shared in a statement, “The film will give a unique insight into the life and passion of the leg spinner who started playing for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41with just dreams in his eyes and an untiring tenacity to prove his love for the sport.”

Watch the trailer:

The movie will also feature Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, cricketer Pravin Tambe said in a statement, “I feel humbled that my story has inspired so many and now has been made into a film. My only wish is that more and more people get inspired to live their dreams and never underestimate their potential no matter what their circumstances are and never give up. My family & loved ones can’t wait to see my story come alive, and for me, it is going to be a very special day!”

While the trailer is so thrilling and inspiring, reminding us all that it’s never too late to live your dreams, imagine how fascinating would the biopic be. Kaun Pravin Tambe is set to premiere on April 1, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

