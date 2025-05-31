DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Actor Sonu Sood receives the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 10:29 PM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri reacts after being crowned Miss World at the 72nd Miss World finale in Hyderabad, India, on May 31, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned the 72nd Miss World after the grand finale held here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared the runner-up. India’s Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach the top eight.

According to the organisers, after a month of purpose-driven activities, cultural immersion, and inspiring challenges across Telangana, 108 contestants from around the world vied for the Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

Advertisement

The winner Opal is a student of international relations. She has an interest in psychology and anthropology, and she would one day like to be an ambassador.

She has volunteered for organisations working in the field of breast cancer. Opal has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards and has sixteen cats and five dogs as pets, according to the Miss World website.

Advertisement

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, headed the jury and announced the winner of the 72nd Miss World.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood received the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts