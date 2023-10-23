Thank you!

Actor Arjun Rampal has expressed gratitude towards the audience after receiving a positive response for his South Indian debut project Bhagavanth Kesari.
About the box-office success of Day 1 wherein the film crossed Rs 20 crore, he said, “Bhagavanth Kesari has been a truly special film for me right from the beginning to the end. From working with such an incredible cast to the love it has received from audiences all over the world, this journey has been quite extraordinary. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to watch the movie.”
