'Thank you for giving us a platform': Diljit Dosanjh pens note to Jimmy Fallon after 'Tonight Show' return

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's latest appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' gave fans another proud crossover moment.

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Diljit recently returned to the popular American talk show for the second time and later shared a sweet note for host Fallon, thanking him for giving Indian culture a global platform.

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The 'Border 2' actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes clip from the sets. In the video, Fallon is seen greeting Diljit with excitement before the two embrace and break into an impromptu ‘Bhangra’ session inside the studio. The easy camaraderie between the two quickly won over fans online.

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Alongside the video, Diljit wrote a note praising Fallon's warmth and energy. Calling him a "brother" with a "positive aura," the actor thanked the host for helping showcase Indian culture to an international audience.

He wrote, "@jimmyfallon Brother you have such A Positive Aura About You.. Thank You So Much For Giving us a Platform to Represent Our Culture. ONE LOVE."

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During the episode, Diljit spoke about his journey and reflected on one of the biggest highlights of his recent tour, a concert in Vancouver, Canada, where he performed in front of nearly 55,000 people, many of them from the Indian community.

He also performed his energetic track Morni on the show, adding another memorable performance to his growing list of international appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

This wasn't Diljit's first time on Fallon's stage. In 2024, he made his debut on the show with crowd-favourite tracks G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh was last seen in Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa in supporting roles.

He will next appear in Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12. This marks Diljit's second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali after the 2024 film 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'